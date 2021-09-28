Warning: this article contains information related to suicide which some readers might find emotionally challenging.

When we go through difficult periods in our lives, some of us can struggle to open up to those closest to us. There are lots of reasons for this – fear of judgement, worry we’ll be misunderstood or concern we won’t be listened to at all. But that is what Samaritans volunteers are best at: listening.

For three years I helped provide emotional support to a handful of the millions of people who contact Samaritans every year. Driven by a desire to help people going through difficult times, I joined up as a 30-year-old trainee volunteer. I went on to spend hours answering phone calls, emails and text messages, often at antisocial hours, offering a listening ear to visitors who dropped into our branch in Sussex.