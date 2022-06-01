Nothing solves a bad day like a good hug – especially from your significant other. After a tough work meeting or a drama-filled brunch with friends, melting into a cuddle with your partner can be the best antidote to your feelings of stress.

But it turns out, hugs from our partners might actually play a more significant role in our wellbeing than we thought. In fact, according to new research from Ruhr University Bochum in Germany published in Plos One, when women receive hugs from their partners, they are often able to respond to stressful situations more calmly. In other words, getting a good hug from your SO on the morning of a big meeting or before a tough conversation with your friend might just help you feel less stressed later on.