Always in a rush? You could have hurry sickness – here’s how to deal with it

You’ve snoozed your alarm twice and by the third ring there’s no more justifying it, so you peel yourself out of bed and trudge to the kitchen. You whip up breakfast, gulp it down, rush to your wardrobe to pull on whatever’s most accessible and dash to work.

On the Tube, you realise you haven’t booked that doctor’s appointment, or called your mum for that matter. Oh and, rats, you’ve got those birthday drinks tonight and you still haven’t bought a present, not even a card. You could swing by TK Maxx on the way back from work but aren’t you meant to pick up your dry cleaning this evening?

You look around the carriage at other passengers’ faces: expressionless, unbothered, not a bead of anxiety-induced sweat to be seen (only the glowing sheen of overheating on the Central Line). “How is everyone else fine?” you think. “How are they fitting all this life stuff into life? How are they not hurtling through their days plagued by a ceaseless sense of urgency, putting out fires everywhere? Is it just me?”

No. It’s not just you – it’s a lot of us, actually. And what you’re experiencing has a name: hurry sickness.