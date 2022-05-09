“Hustle culture has been on the rise over the last two years,” explains Fatmata Kamara, a specialist mental health nurse advisor at Bupa UK. “Following the pandemic and multiple lockdowns, many of us have felt the pressure to stay busy and make up for lost time. However, leaving little time for yourself to unwind and relax can be harmful for your mental and physical health.”

Kamara continues: “Burnout, stress and fatigue are all signs you’re suffering from hustle culture. While ‘hustling’ can increase your motivation to work hard and achieve life goals, it’s also important to slow down and enjoy the little moments in life.”

As is always the way, the first step towards unpicking some of the most toxic habits hustle culture has led us to adopt is identifying the issue – after which you can take steps to actively undo the bad habits and replace them with healthy, positive ones instead.

So, to get you started, we asked Kamara to identify five of the most toxic habits that hustle culture has taught us all to adopt and provide us with some advice on how to tackle this behaviour.