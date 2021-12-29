Being independent is a brilliant trait to have. There’s nothing more freeing than knowing that you are comfortable and confident in being able to take care of yourself regardless of those around you, and it’s truly an essential characteristic that we should all aim to have.

But what happens when that independence turns into something else? When you no longer reach out to loved ones in a time of need or you feel like you don’t need anyone anymore? Well, chances are these heightened levels of independence could be a sign of something so much more – and two experts have highlighted the one thing this can be linked to.

Dr Mariel Buque, a psychologist and intergenerational trauma expert, has taken to TikTok to share her definition and signs of “hyper-independence”, which she describes as “a step up from being independent” and is something many people deal with unknowingly.