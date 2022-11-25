Do you ever get the feeling that your friends are all talking about you behind your back? Or walked into a room and wondered whether every single person is secretly mad at you?

While you may have diagnosed yourself as an empath, a highly sensitive person or simply an overthinker, it could be something else: an emotional state called hypervigilance.

Defined by the Counselling Directory as “a heightened state of arousal, stress or sensitivity to certain sensory stimuli”, it is characterised by intense emotional reactions, anxiety and impulsive patterns of behaviour. In other words, you might feel constantly tense, on guard and exceptionally aware of the thoughts and feelings of others around you.