Want to improve your memory? Try these expert-backed tips

You’re locked out of your flat for the third time this month when you get a message from a pal. “Looking forward to seeing you tonight! We’re getting there for 7, right?” You aren’t planning to get there for 7, because you completely forgot you were meant to be meeting up. In fact, you’ve double booked yourself. Again.

Those of us with rubbish memories will know this story all too well. The same goes for the daily experience of walking into a room to grab something, then immediately forgetting what you needed. Or just drifting off to sleep when you suddenly sit bolt upright and realise you didn’t do that thing that had a deadline of 9am that day.

It’s incredibly annoying for you and everyone in your life. So how can you start to fix the issue? The good news is that there are things you can do to improve your memory powers over time. Chris Griffiths, co-author of The Creative Thinking Handbook, a keynote speaker and founder of productivity and mind-mapping app Ayoa, shares his top brain-boosting tricks below.