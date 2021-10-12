Want to leave Instagram? Deleting your account could be harder than you think

If you enjoyed your forced hiatus from social media while Instagram was down last week, you might have found yourself thinking about what it would be like to stop scrolling altogether. But if you did decide to take the plunge and delete your account, chances are you’d find the process a lot trickier than first expected.

You see, unlike the ease with which you can create an account, deleting yourself from the Instagram system takes a little bit more work.

On top of there being no option to delete your account from within the Instagram app (you have to log into the desktop site, instead), it takes 30 days from the point you request deletion for your profile to be taken out of your hands, a period during which you can simply log back in and ‘save’ your account from its fate.