Like Naomi and Kayleigh, I too stop and pause to think about all the variables that could go wrong whenever I start posting. Is this the right time to post? How will I come across if I post this? Will people think I’m lame? Is my caption too try-hard? I like to think I’m a confident person who doesn’t spend my daily life paralysed with fear about whether people like me, so why, when it comes to posting on Instagram, does my heart rate go up? How can we stop and enjoy the app as a place to share photos of our lives and not become consumed with negative feelings?

According to therapist and consultant Kemi Omijeh, Instagram taps into our human urge to be liked. “We are social beings that seek connection with one another, and social media has provided us with that instant gratification of connection in the form of a like or a follow,” she says. “Our egos get a little psychological boost with each like and we repeat the process again to get that boost. This is why social media can be addictive.”

However good you feel after posting a selfie that gets hundreds of likes, it becomes a cycle of post and pause as you wait nervously for the likes to roll in to see if your latest post will perform as well as your last. When it doesn’t, this creates feelings of anxiousness, reinforcing feelings of not being enough or liked.