While a lot of the content is being produced by experts (and therefore can be incredibly helpful), there’s also a lot of advice being posted and shared by people without a psychiatric background. This content tends to lack nuance – for example, by failing to point out, like an expert would, that one symptom is not indicative of an entire disorder – and as such, it has the potential to lead people to self-diagnose.

I, for one, have fallen into this trap. Despite having a pretty good idea of where my mental and emotional health stands, these kinds of posts still manage to make me wonder about what’s really going on in my head. One moment, I’m scrolling through my feed, and the next, I’m questioning whether something I did last Wednesday could be a sign of ADHD or wondering whether my constant tiredness really could be a sign of depression.

And these thoughts don’t just arise when I’m on social media, either. Whether I’m talking to friends, taking the Tube to work or going for a run, I keep finding myself analysing the different thoughts and feelings that pass through my head for signs that something is wrong or needs work.