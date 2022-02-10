Despite most of us knowing how good exercise can be for our mental health, it’s easy to forget that what’s going on outside our brains can play a big role in our overall wellbeing.

But that’s the idea behind interoception – now one of the fastest-growing areas in neuroscience and psychology research. Also known as the body’s ‘sixth sense’, interoception refers to your brain’s perception of your body’s state – aka how aware you are of what’s going on inside.

It’s a confusing concept to wrap your head around at first, but researchers believe interoception could play a big role in our wellbeing, and eventually lead to new ways to tackle mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and eating disorders.