Though the January blues are often caused by the comedown from Christmas, the short days and the miserable weather, we are even more susceptible to the January blues this year. From the pandemic to the economy to Brexit, we’re dealing with many more worries than usual, and on a much larger scale.

For those who weren’t able to spend time with their family at Christmas, there’s a genuine sense of loss and guilt. Not to mention the anxiety surrounding the new strain of Covid-19 and the increased restrictions around the country.

So, how do we cope? Stylist spoke to Dr Craig Knight, a chartered and Registered Psychologist and Research Fellow at Exeter University, to get some practical tips on beating the January blues.