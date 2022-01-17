Blue Monday: forget the ‘January Blues’ – here are 6 women on why they love the first month of the year
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Despite what we’re told, January isn’t an inherently bad time of year. Here, six women share why this month is actually one of their favourite periods.
Out of all the months on the calendar, January tends to get more than its fair share of bad press. Thanks to the financial pressure of festive over-spending and the short days and miserable weather, many people choose to write January off altogether.
It’s why there’s so much hype around so-called ‘Blue Monday’ – the third Monday of the month which is known as “the most depressing day of the year”.
The fact that it’s a completely made-up concept originally used to sell holidays doesn’t seem to matter – to many people, this time of year is seen as a period to dread and wish away.
But not everyone feels this way about the first month of the year. In fact, there are some people who love this time of year – and it’s a refreshing reminder that the hype around Blue Monday and the ‘January Blues’ isn’t based in some inevitable truth.
January can be a hard time of year – there’s no denying that – but it can also be a time of opportunity and reflection. So, to help you reframe the way you think about January, we asked women who love this month to share the reasons why.
We’re not asking you to ‘cheer up’ or completely change your perspective – toxic positivity doesn’t help anyone.
But amid all the chat about Blue Monday and how miserable this time of year can be, we hope these responses can act as a reminder that there are alternative ways to approach and experience January despite everything we’re told.
“It’s clean and new”
“I love January for two reasons. One: it’s the start of the year, it’s clean and new and full of opportunities – you can do anything. That’s so exciting, whether it’s setting new goals for the year or plotting adventures or whatever. It’s all there for the taking. I personally feel renewed and ready to go after a calm end to the year.
“On the other hand, in nature, it’s a pretty mystical time of the year – the earth is still sleeping. It’s a gentle time of frost and fog, with animals hibernating. That always reminds me that January is a month for rest and relaxation, and that I should take it easy. It’s not a natural time to kill yourself in the gym or make huge strides but, instead, a time for planning and digesting what you want from the year.”
Miranda, 32, London
“It’s a time to plan, relax and recharge”
“I absolutely love January! I love the feeling of freshness and expectation of the year ahead. However, for me, January isn’t the time to be pushing on with my goals. Instead, I allow myself to take it slowly. I practise cycle awareness and our body and mind naturally crave rest during winter. So, I take it slowly.
“January for me is the time to plan, relax and recharge and I love it. I love the cold and going on winter walks. The dark mornings, cosy evenings. I love that you begin to see the first signs of new life with the snowdrops.”
Hayley, 38, Staffordshire
“You can just be”
“I love January because it’s the month you can just be. There is all the talk of resolutions, newness and transformation, but you can flip that and focus on celebrating who you are now and what you’ve achieved, as well as taking space to think about what you want to do next for the year.
“There is also no manic rush of Christmas or forced socialising. It’s a cosy month. It’s also my birth month, which is always a good start to the year!”
Claire, 41, West Sussex
“You get a chance to catch your breath”
“I love January. You’ve still got that high from the festive season but life is so much slower and quieter. You get a chance to catch your breath. Plus, the beautiful crisp mornings are an added bonus.”
Catherine, 23, Isle Of Lewis
“It’s an opportunity for a reset”
“I love January for many reasons – not only is it my birthday, but the birds sing a little louder, the nights get a wee bit lighter and it smells different.
“I also love it because after the excess of Christmas, I try to eat more simply and feel the benefits in my digestion and body. I also take the opportunity to think forward about the coming year and think about the stuff I’ll gladly leave behind and the things I want to do more of. I love it because it’s a great opportunity for a bit of a reset. January is full of promise!”
Hannah, 45, Yorkshire
“I’ve learnt to view it as the most hopeful time of the year”
“I’ve kind of made myself love January because it’s the month my mum died, back in 2000, so if I didn’t fall in love with this bloody month, I’d dread it! She called the month of my birth, April, the most hopeful time of year, and I’ve now extended that to cover the first third of the year.”
Suchandrika, 38, London
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ guide to local mental health helplines and organisations here.
If you are struggling, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
You can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for confidential support. In a crisis, call 999.
Images: Getty