Out of all the months on the calendar, January tends to get more than its fair share of bad press. Thanks to the financial pressure of festive over-spending and the short days and miserable weather, many people choose to write January off altogether.

It’s why there’s so much hype around so-called ‘Blue Monday’ – the third Monday of the month which is known as “the most depressing day of the year”.

The fact that it’s a completely made-up concept originally used to sell holidays doesn’t seem to matter – to many people, this time of year is seen as a period to dread and wish away.