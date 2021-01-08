In fact, I think January is the perfect month for starting again. Yes, it’s cold and dark and miserable, but no one expects anything of you in January. Most people are spent up after Christmas and not as keen to book holidays and nights out – something which isn’t an issue in lockdown anyway.

So, this month gives us time to ourselves. I see it as space to reflect and think about what I want from the next 12 months. For me, this isn’t concerned with what I look like but where I want to be in my life.

I’ve always been an avid list-maker, but January is when I treat myself to some seriously fresh new stationery and break down my life into sections such as career, travel, personal development and health, and make goals under each one.

My theory is that January is actually a blessing, for no other month would I have literally nothing else to do than to set myself goals which I think will make my life better. It’s a month free of distractions.