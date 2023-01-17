To get started, Hall suggests identifying the things that restore your energy. This will be different for everyone: for some, it might be spending time alone being creative; for others, it might be seeing friends and taking part in communal activities.

You’ll then need to work out how to protect the time you need to do these things by setting clear boundaries (aka, your shell).

“Like a lobster, create a really good boundary for yourself,” Hall says. “Boundaries contain and protect us – they keep us safe and well. They allow us to focus our energy inward sometimes, so that we are better equipped to respond to the demands of life.”

Of course, setting boundaries isn’t always easy – and you’ll need to be intentional about enforcing your boundaries over and over again until they stick.