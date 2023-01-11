From the pressure to keep up your new year’s resolutions to the stress of returning to work after the Christmas break, January can be a lot to handle. Add to that all the dark evenings and miserable weather – as well as the fact that last month’s payday has to stretch even further – and it’s the perfect recipe for feeling overwhelmed.

One thing’s for sure, we could all benefit from looking after ourselves a little more than usual over the next couple of weeks.

So, to give you the tools you need to protect yourself from feeling frazzled this January, we asked Becky Hall, an accredited life coach, leadership consultant and author of new book The Art Of Enough to share her top tips. From avoiding giving too much to creating habits that sustain you, here’s her advice for caring for yourself this month.