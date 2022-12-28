These 7 questions from Jay Shetty will help you reflect on the past year

In this post-Christmas lull, there’s a real tendency to write off the final days of the year, spending them in a haze of eating leftovers and catching up on TV while pledging to do things differently the moment the new year hits. We understand the urge, and there’s nothing wrong with, well, doing nothing.

But what if this time, rather than trudging through these days as a low-key pause on the way to newness, we gave them a purpose? What if we took this time to reflect on the year behind us, so we can enter 2023 feeling free of our 2022 baggage, appreciative of all we’ve learned, and ready to get going?

After all, it’s tricky to really welcome in 2023 without saying a proper goodbye to 2022, right?