Ispahani continues: “Losing a job has both a practical and emotional impact – there is a very real and practical need for financial security to pay the bills, however, it can also be interwoven with our sense of identity and self-worth. A loss of self-worth can in turn impact on our confidence and motivation in applying for jobs.

“When applying for jobs we are often faced with a lot of uncertainty and it can feel like there is no end in sight. This uncertainty feeds into anxiety and breeds more self-doubt, which makes the job hunting process feel even more unmanageable.

According to Ispahani, the emotional strain that comes with job hunting can lead people to experience a number of challenging emotions and side effects, including a fear of judgement, rumination (in which someone experiences negative thoughts and anxiety about themselves and the future), a lack of motivation and a lack of purpose.