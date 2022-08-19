Around 4% of the world’s population struggle with anxiety, yet it’s a condition that’s still widely misunderstood – especially within the myopic world that is dealing with anxiety at work.

As workplace stress levels surge amid the ongoing fallout of the global pandemic, many people grapple with how to manage feelings of panic or dread in a professional environment – with the so-called “fear of the fear” (i.e. the need to pre-empt or mask symptoms) creating a huge challenge in itself.

For all these people, and others, actor Jonah Hill has some self-taught wisdom up his sleeve. In a frank open letter published by Deadline this week, the 21 Jump Street star shines a light on his near 20-year experience of panic attacks, saying “I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff.”