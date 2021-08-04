This easy journaling technique could help you to understand your emotions better

While Clinch explains there are numerous ways to start journaling, she believes the best way to dig deep and start to understand your emotions in a way that’ll help to relieve stress is by doing what she calls an ‘inquiry’.

To start your own ‘inquiry’, all you need to do is to ask yourself a targeted question. “They can be simple questions such as ‘What do I feel today?’, ‘What do I need today?’ or ‘Why am I so angry now?’” Clinch says. “Writing down a question for yourself opens things up, and your mind will be ready to start looking for answers. Then, you can start writing down anything that begins to come to you.”

While these questions may seem quite simple at first, they allow you to become more conscious of the thousands of thoughts and feelings that are going around your head on any given day. In turn, Clinch says, this helps you to let go of unnecessary tension and make informed choices about how to move forward.