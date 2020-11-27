Kate Middleton on the need for a more nurturing society

The survey on the vital importance of our early years in shaping the rest of our adulthood was completed by over half a million people in the UK. And something we found particularly noteworthy is that over a third of people surveyed (37%) think the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on their long-term mental health.

And it has a particular effect on women, with 40% of women and 43% of those who have been through financial difficulties during this time, especially likely to report a negative impact.