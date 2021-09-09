However, while it’s important to carve time out for ourselves (it is, after all, how we recharge and energise), too much can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation – feelings which are only exacerbated by the oppressive darkness of the shifting seasons.

It is for this reason, then, that we should reframe the colder seasons as an opportunity to work on prioritising our close relationships, and use this time to forge a deeper sense of connection with loved ones.

What koselig-friendly activities should we try?

Now, we’ve spoken before about “friluftsliv” – another Norwegian concept which basically means being outdoors as much as possible, in a bid to boost our sense of emotional and physical wellbeing.

It makes sense, then, that true koselig devotees combine this with their need for human connection in the winter, bundling up in oh-so-cosy knitwear and meeting up with loved ones for crisp wintry walks, trips to outdoor markets and ice rinks, or drinking mugs of hot chocolate (al fresco, of course).

Indeed, even something as simple ringing a friend for a chat while you’re pacing around the park on your lunch break is a good koselig option: as long as you get some natural daylight, you’re sure to raise your serotonin (one of your body’s feel-good chemicals) levels, which should help to boost your mood, not to mention your alertness and cognitive functioning