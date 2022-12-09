“I was labelled neurotic when my panic attacks were at their worst”

When it comes to anxiety, specifically, there’s also misunderstanding. Anxiety is, undoubtedly, part of everyday life. We can feel anxious about a job interview, moving house or going on a first date. And this anxiety might include physical symptoms such as a dry mouth, shakiness or shallow breathing. But this is often relative to life. Of course, some people might be more prone to such nervousness than others, but that doesn’t necessarily result in a diagnosis.

Something that might result in an anxiety disorder diagnosis, however, is having acute and regular panic attacks or becoming randomly convinced that the bus is going to topple over or that a small blemish on your arm is a deep vein thrombosis (I have experienced all of these). When these kinds of fears become overwhelming, and when they last for a good period of time (as they have for me in the past) then it’s worth speaking to your GP.

Anxiety disorders are not personality flaws

It’s important to note that an anxiety disorder is not a personality trait – and neuroticism is not a disorder (rather, it is considered one of the big five personality traits).

Yet all too often we hear people saying things like ‘she’s just neurotic’ or ‘she’s like the worried well’ or ‘but she’s got nothing to be anxious about’. These kinds of comments, when used in relation to somebody living with an anxiety disorder, are incredibly harmful. And yes, it’s worth pointing out that the ‘she’ was used on purpose, because women are more likely to be labelled neurotic.

Writer and historian Catharine Arnold (who provided expert comment for my upcoming book about mental health stigma, Snowflake), said that medical use of the term ‘neurotic’ (which originates from a Greek word for ‘disease of the nerves’) dates back to 1769. Scottish doctor William Cullen coined the term to describe nervous disorders and symptoms that didn’t have a physical explanation. Arnold adds: “In the early 20th century, Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung redefined the term ‘neurotic’ in their psychoanalytic practice to mean external symptoms of an underlying emotional malaise and unresolved psychological problems.

“In 1980, the Diagnostic And Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders (DSM) eliminated the neurosis category and the term is no longer used in psychiatric diagnosis. However, ‘neurotic’ remains in common currency as a pejorative word for people who struggle with life or are accused of overreacting to problems.”