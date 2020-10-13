I can’t help but feel that lessons have not been learned from what we went through earlier in the year as the unnerving parallels between now and March become notable.

Cases are soaring, deaths are increasing, the testing system cannot cope with demand, and the absence of leadership is staggering. I’m scared that I’m becoming desensitised to the number of cases. “14,000? Should I be glad it’s not 25,000?” I wonder.

More and more people now seem to consider themselves as scientists, though. “Have you not looked at Sweden?” people ask, citing their lack of coronavirus-related restrictions, but not their high death rate. “Think about the flu!”, “No, but there’s more testing. Our system is world-beating!” others claim. And yet, to those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, the situation isn’t quite so easy to brush off with a flippant claim about things none of us are really sure about any more

My chest fills with dread every time I think of winter, press briefings and the potential for a growing number of cases. Every new bit of news seems to be a deflection from something else; don’t talk about Brexit, talk about testing instead. Don’t talk about tests, talk about migrants. Don’t talk about schools, talk about Christmas. I’m lost. It’s harder to laugh about rules that are no longer comically paradoxical (because coronavirus clearly hibernates until the 10 pm curfew, right?), but painfully paradoxical. We’re not craving a pint in a pub, we want to see our loved ones again. The key difference seems to be that one is viewed by the government as more economically productive than the other.