If you’ve never heard of it before it may sound a little strange, but stay with us. To practice laughter therapy, all you need to do is start laughing – either by mimicking the motion and sounds of laughter, or by doing the real thing. Most people who start off pretending will often find themselves laughing properly by the end of the session, but if not, it doesn’t matter – the body can’t tell the difference between fake laughter and the real thing.

Although laughter therapy isn’t the kind of treatment you’ll see prescribed on the NHS, there have been numerous studies proving its effectiveness as a way to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone), as well as other benefits.

“Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles and increases your endorphin levels,” explains Katie Brindle, a Chinese medicine practitioner and founder of the Hayo’u method who runs laughter qigong sessions on her Instagram every weekday morning.