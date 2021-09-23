I used to make fun of my nan when I was younger, because – to put it extremely bluntly – she was always running around like a blue-arsed fly. If she wasn’t ironing her neighbour’s shirts, she was pushing a lawnmower around her garden (or ours, she wasn’t fussy). She’d be up at 5am every single day, even on weekends, and she’d be busy ticking off chores until she went to bed that same night. And if you so much as cleared your throat at dinnertime, she’d leap from the table and dash off to get you a glass of water.

Honestly, it really didn’t matter how much you begged her to sit down and take a load off; she was utterly incapable of relaxing. I used to tease her about it relentlessly. And now, all these years later, it seems I’ve found myself reluctantly following in the footsteps left by her worn Hush Puppy sandals.