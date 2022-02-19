Being the go-to person in the lives of your loved ones can feel like a rewarding experience. But constantly making yourself available to others can take a deep emotional toll.

Often, we can fall into patterns of people-pleasing without even realising it, and begin to neglect our own needs.

As Dr Jenn Anders, aka The Anxiety Doctor on Instagram explains, this is often learned during childhood as a coping mechanism, and it can be hard to break the habit.

“If you are a people pleaser, you are probably familiar with wearing a facade of niceness,” writes Dr Anders. “However, this pattern of niceness ultimately hurts you, in the form of not being true to who you really are.