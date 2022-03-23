Content note: this article contains a reference to suicide that some readers may find upsetting.

It’s 23 March 2020 and the UK has just entered its first national lockdown as the Covid-19 pandemic takes hold. The world comes to a shuddering stop, and so too do many of our best-laid plans.

What has followed feels like some kind of fever dream – a kaleidoscopic insight into the diversity of the human experience. Grief. Social isolation. Cancelled plans. Remote working. Zoom dates.

Two years on from that seismic day when Boris Johnson announced to the nation “you must stay at home”, many of us find ourselves on a totally different life path to the one we might have imagined. Yet, however this change may have manifested itself, be it in our career, lifestyle, values or relationships, what has followed is evidence of our inherent ability to adapt, reconcile and prove our resilience.