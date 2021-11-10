With autumn now in full swing and the evenings growing darker by the day, it’s understandable if you’re starting to deal with the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Also known as winter depression, it’s a condition thought to be caused by reduced exposure to sunlight during the autumn and winter months, which leaves sufferers experiencing symptoms including low mood, a loss of pleasure or interest in everyday activities, and a need to sleep for longer than normal. And while some people will experience only mild symptoms – and find that activities such as getting outside regularly and exercising frequently will help to relieve most of their issues – for some, overcoming SAD can prove a lot trickier.