Charlotte, 23, from north-East England, says the pandemic also prompted her to move home. “I was in my final year of university and with classes cancelled, it just made sense to move back and be with family during a worrying time,” she tells Stylist.

Charlotte says that at first she didn’t think anything of the move, but once the reality of no longer being around friends and being unable to drive and travel set in, it really affected her mental health. “I felt left behind seeing other people renting with their friends, doing Zoom quizzes and spending all this time with their partners.”

However, both Natalie and Charlotte say that they’re grateful for the time they’ve spent at home again. “I’m so thankful for everything my mum has done for me and there are so many simple home comforts I wouldn’t get living alone,” says Charlotte.

Natalie agrees. “I felt more settled and relaxed at home. As much as I enjoy my independence I can’t deny that it’s been helpful having the odd dinner made for me already when I get in from work or having my mum on hand to do the washing every now and then over the weekend so I don’t have to worry about it. When I lived in London I was constantly dashing around and felt like I always had to be doing something, but now I’m back with my family, I’m happier just relaxing or watching TV – my pace of life has completely changed.”

“Forming a solid relationship with your parents when moving back in can be extremely important for your wellbeing,” continues Dornan. “You may not always meet eye to eye, but spending some quality time with them occasionally and communicating with them overall can have a positive impact on how you manage to live together. This can also help move away from feeling isolated into a bedroom which can be detrimental to our wellbeing.”

After 20 months at home, Charlotte hopes to move back out from her parents soon. “I’m potentially looking to move between February and March next year. I’m just looking forward to feeling independent again.” Natalie is also planning to move out next year. “Two years is enough,” she says.