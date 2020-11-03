“What the first lockdown taught me about taking control of my own happiness”

Everything in my life just felt so out of control. I couldn’t even concentrate on doing the things that usually relax me: reading a book in the bath, working on a novel, switching off to watch a film. But, with time and more understanding of the pandemic, I started to get back on track and navigate a new normal (even though I was reluctant to accept that everything would now be different).

While I certainly don’t regret the money I spent, the extra stone in weight I gained or the fringe that I have since grown out – I know that I want to take more control of the second national lockdown when England is put under it on 5 November. I’ve spent some time reflecting on Lockdown 1.0, which has left me with many learned lessons, as well as some reassurance and clarity. And so I feel a lot more in control this time around because I’ve realised I am the only person in control of myself.