If you feel like lockdown 3.0 is the hardest one yet, you’re definitely not alone.

I, for one, am struggling to stay motivated. I no longer feel like I’m trying to ‘make the most’ of a bad situation or ‘look on the bright side’ as I did during the previous lockdowns – my bedroom has descended into a complete mess and the appeal of a daily walk is becoming lesser with the day. In all honesty, I feel like I’m simply surviving – going through the motions and trying my best to get through the chaos we seem to have found ourselves in yet again.

And as I say, I’m not the only one. You only need to look at social media to see that the consensus is painfully clear – getting through lockdown 3.0 has become a real challenge.