“I hate that the days feel so short, it makes the lockdown feel even more constraining – something I wouldn’t have thought was possible when we were going through it last year. Doing a walk around the block doesn’t quite cut it either, I know I need to find a way to get through the next few months and not feel totally overwhelmed by the constant darkness.”

If you feel the same, you might be interested in some of the techniques the Stylist team have adapted to make the darkest time of year a little easier.

Fake commute

Stylist’s business development director Hannah Coorg has been doing a fake commute to ‘the office’ ever since working from home. Every day she gets up at her usual time, gets ready as if going to work and walks around her neighbourhood – even wearing a handbag and a takeaway coffee like she would have done before the pandemic. Not only does it get her out of the house to see a peek of daylight, but it also helps kickstart her day.

“Fake commuting helps me as it’s a way to start the working day motivated. It’s helped me cope specifically during lockdowns as it’s offered a type of morning energiser and formed a predictable action for me to take before sitting down at my desk,” she says.

“Some days I don’t enjoy it that much, especially if I’m tired or I wake up late, but I still make sure I head out the door every morning because if we still had to go into the office, the commute would still be a compulsory routine.”