Last year, when we first eased ourselves out of lockdown, I optimistically booked tickets to go to a festival in Portugal this summer. Since then, it’s been the only future plan I’ve had (aside from oh-so thrilling daily walks). I’ve been dreaming of drinking wine on a sunny balcony by day and swaying along to live music with friends by night.

Of course, with the festival just a few months away and the world still very much being in a pandemic, it’s likely this plan will remain a dream. And while I accept that it’s a small price to pay in the grand scheme of devastation we continue to see, I’m still sad and frustrated that it’s yet another enjoyable thing that’s been taken away from me.