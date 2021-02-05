“Now I feel physical effects of anxiety at even the thought of having to speak to people I don’t know”

“It’s actually quite hard to know where my skills with small talk stand at the moment. Pre-Covid I would have been pretty confident walking into most situations, knowing that my 30 years on this earth had prepared me for easy – if a bit dull – conversations about other people’s children, their careers or even where they might go on their next holiday. The trick is just to ask people about themselves, isn’t it? There’s no greater catalyst to the free flow of chatter than that.

“But now I feel physical effects of anxiety at even the thought of having to speak to people I don’t know, and that feeling has started to creep over the line to taint how I feel about people I do know, too. A year of almost exclusively talking to family and very close friends has in one way been liberating as I feel like I never have to put on a show, but on the other hand, I’m aware I’ve lost a part of myself and I’m not sure if or how I get it back when things go back to ‘normal’.