Anyone who has experienced loneliness will know it’s an emotion that doesn’t conform to expectations.

There’s always something very surprising about where, when and how loneliness strikes – despite the stereotypes which tell us it’s an experience reserved for those who live alone or elderly people struggling to find a sense of community, loneliness has the potential to creep up on anyone.

And it’s this fact which has made realising that I’m feeling lonely in lockdown 2.0 particularly hard, because I’m not alone – at all. I have a family who I live with, a boyfriend at the end of a phone, friends to chat to at any hour of the day and colleagues to interact with at work – but despite all this, I have spent the last couple of weeks struggling with the realisation that I still feel incredibly lonely.