Another month, another lockdown. But – while this one has a clear end in sight (if Boris Johnson’s promise of a 2 December ‘unlocking’ is to be believed, anyway) – we suspect that this one will prove harder for many, as it’s taking place in the bleak midwinter.

Thanks to those shorter days and colder climes, the thought of heading outside to get our daily exercise quota is less than alluring. Nor is the thought of queuing, face mask in hand, around the pavement for the local Co-op.

And, while we can meet up with one person from another household this time around, we haven’t figured out the logistics yet. After all, we can’t exactly meet them for a picnic in the sleet and rain now, can we?