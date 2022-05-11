Despite being one of the most universal emotions, many people still struggle to admit when they’re feeling lonely.

It’s a topic that remains largely under-discussed, too – while conversations about mental wellbeing have come a long way over the last couple of years, many of us are a lot less comfortable talking about feeling isolated than we would be about discussing feeling anxious or low.

However, things are changing. This week, the Mental Health Foundation has dedicated its annual mental health awareness week campaign to raising awareness of loneliness and the potential mental health risks associated with it – and with one in four adults feeling lonely some or all of the time, it’s safe to say this kind of conversation is long overdue.