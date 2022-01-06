Even though I was lucky enough to be living with my partner and flatmates during all three of England’s lockdowns, it was probably one of the loneliest times of my life.

Although there were people physically around me, I was isolated from my family and friends, with no routine and working a temporary job I was grateful for but didn’t enjoy; it felt like me against the big scary world.

And obviously, I wasn’t alone in this feeling. Many declared loneliness a pandemic of own. According to the Office for National Statistics, almost one in 14 people aged 16 or over in Great Britain say they’re lonely, accounting for over 3.4 million people.