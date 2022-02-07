When it comes to dealing with anxiety, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Everyone’s mental health journey is different, and as such, different techniques will work better for different people.

One of the most common methods recommended to relieve anxiety is mindfulness, or any technique which is designed to relax and calm the body. But what about those people for whom relaxation is triggering or stressful? What can these people do to rid themselves of anxious thoughts?

According to a new piece on Psychology Today, the answer could lie in laughter. The article, by psychotherapist and author Kaytee Gillis, highlights how many people, especially those who have experienced childhood trauma, struggle with ‘grounding’ – a term used to describe the act of being in the present and reconnecting with reality.