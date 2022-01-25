However, while it’s clear that we’ll all need to learn to adapt to the experience of emotional plurality over the next couple of years, there are things you can do to work through your emotions and take some of the weight off your shoulders – and that’s where a new study comes in.

The research, published in the academic journal Canadian Psychology, tackles the subject of emotional dysregulation – a term that refers to an inability to manage emotions or keep them in check.

The concept has only recently begun to be studied in the context of mental health, but researchers believe it can present in a number of ways, including when emotions are activated at the wrong time, when they’re really intense or when they last longer than necessary.

“This happens to everyone because our brains and bodies aren’t perfect,” the study’s lead author Arela Agako tells Forbes.