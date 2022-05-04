While conversations about mental health have increased over the last couple of years, the unique mental health challenges many people face during pregnancy and in the postnatal period have often been overlooked.

The reality, however, is that 10-20% of pregnant people experience mental health problems during pregnancy or in the first year after pregnancy – and suicide is one of the leading causes of maternal death in the UK within a year after childbirth.

This lack of awareness also contributes to the stigma and misunderstanding that continues to dominate these conditions; in a 2017 survey of over 2,300 women conducted by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, 28% of women felt there was a stigma attached to their mental health conditions, with a further 28% saying they felt embarrassed.