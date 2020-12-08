How to look after your mental health while you’re waiting for NHS support

The mental health conversation has come a long way over the last couple of years.

Thanks to the efforts of activists, celebrities and mental health charities alike, speaking out about our mental health – and seeking help when things get tough – has become increasingly normalised.

This is, of course, a very welcome development. But underneath the surface, things aren’t quite as great as they might seem. Because while seeking NHS help for your mental health is an incredibly important first step, the length of time it takes to actually receive that help can vary greatly depending on the number of people waiting for support and the area you live in.