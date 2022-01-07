“I worry so much more than I used to”

“I have always been outgoing and I still consider myself as such, but I definitely worry a lot more than I used to,” Nikita*, 24, from London, tells Stylist. “I went to therapy for the first time during the first lockdown and though I found it extremely helpful, it made me realise just how many hang-ups I had to confront that I hadn’t even considered before.

“I never thought of myself as someone with anxiety, or who had a perfection complex or struggled with confidence. But when you have nothing to focus on but yourself, you get a clearer picture of your mental health and start to see the strains and gaps that being busy or extroverted may have hidden.

“Since the pandemic, I stress over money, maintaining friendships and my job, which are all pretty standard but feel a bit like they’ve come out of nowhere for me.

“I’m not as carefree as I used to be, which probably isn’t a bad thing, but I do miss feeling like someone who had the whole world at her feet rather than playing catch-up for lost years and experiences.”