World Mental Health Day: Fearne Cotton shares the best podcasts and Instagram accounts to follow
- Hollie Richardson
To help mark World Mental Health Day, Fearne Cotton has shared her favourite Instagram accounts to follow and podcast series to listen to.
It’s World Mental Health Day, which means that we’re all part of the global conversation around mental health issues.
One of the biggest things we can do in breaking the stigma around mental health and encouraging people to seek support is to simply talk and listen.
That’s why Happy Place podcaster and mental health advocate, Fearne Cotton, has shared her recommendations for the best podcasts and Instagram accounts to follow.
Sharing a post on Instagram, Cotton wrote: “Today is World Mental Health day and although I think about, am curious about and talk about mental health on most days, I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to ignite the conversation further.
“Whether you’ve previously been in the depths of depression/anxiety/OCD or any other mental health issue, have helped someone else through a tough time, or are currently lost in heaviness and confusion, it’s another chance to look at how we can talk more, reach out further, lose shame and guilt, strip ourselves of our heavy stories that hold us back, connect with others more and feel proud about where we are today.”
She then shared the following recommendations:
- “The podcast On Being created by Krista Tippett.
- @gabapodcast a trippy meditation with ASMR and good music.
- a New Earth with @oprah and @eckharttolle GAME changing
- My mate @poornabell.
- The incredible artist @charliemackesy.
- My friend, activist, spoken word artist @wandacanton
- @mindcharity I am a proud patron.
- The incredibly clever and lovely @donnalancs.
- Writer, friend and all-round amazing lady @nicola_b_vivian.”
Of course, there are plenty of ways to widen and stay engaged with the conversations around mental health.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on mental health charity Mind’s website or see the NHS’s list of mental health helplines and organisations here.
For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.
Images: Sarah Brick