What do you want from your life? Whether it’s a great career, a big family or an epic love story, for just about everyone the ultimate goal is simply to be happy.

So, naturally, plenty of us seek out happiness in our day-to-day lives. We try to look for jobs, friends and experiences that make us happy. We follow the latest TikTok hacks that promise to make us feel better. We put on a feel-good movie after a stressful day. But what if our constant pursuit of happiness is actually having the opposite effect – what if it’s making us feel worse?

According to a new study in Current Opinion In Behavioural Sciences, the happiness paradox means the more we chase happiness, the less happy we feel.