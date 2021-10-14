Back in the bad old days, we rarely spoke up about our mental health – in fact, we rarely used to speak about our personal battles with emotional wellness at all.

Thankfully, it has now become far less taboo to do so; indeed, countless people in the public eye have used their spotlight to speak up about anxiety, depression, stress, burnout, PTSD, and countless other topics that they have seen themselves affected by. And, more importantly, this increased dialogue around mental wellness has paved the way to better understanding and empathy.