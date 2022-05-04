Where do you find your meaning? Maybe it’s through your relationships or your job or your hobbies. For most of us, life feels the most meaningful when it’s going well. There’s nothing like that feeling of satisfaction after your boss has just given you a raise, you’ve clocked off for the weekend, you’ve got plans to see your friends and the forecast promises clear skies all day.

But when things get tough, our sense of meaning can suddenly melt away. On the lonely, rainy days, you may suddenly find yourself wondering what your purpose really is.

According to the Office for National Statistics, more and more people across the UK have begun to feel that their lives lack meaning or purpose. As Professor Suzanne Degges-White writes for Psychology Today, “tragic optimism” is the perfect way to regain some control of how we view our lives.