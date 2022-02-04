Meta-emotions affect most aspects of our lives. Lots of us will find our emotions activated by all sorts of specific things, from a particular tone of voice to the way someone looks at us, or not getting an email response as quickly as we’d like.

However, one of the biggest parts of our lives to activate our emotions is our relationships, be it with work colleagues, friends or romantic partners.

“When I work with couples, the issue is often that both people are being activated by different emotions at the same time,” says Aston. “So, while one person might be anxious about work, the other may feel they’re not being paid attention to and feel a sense of abandonment.”

Molloy calls this phenomenon “meta-emotion mismatch”: when people in close relationships react to situations in different ways causing clashing feelings and misunderstandings.

“Meta-emotions also affect the way we judge other people,” says Aston. “For example, if someone often gets angry at work and you believe anger is a bad emotion then you might label that person as bad. But, if you were taught from a young age that anger is an acceptable and helpful emotion you might decide that person is very competent.”