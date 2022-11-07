A key part of my job as a journalist is trying out new things. From viral foundations to mindfulness meditation apps, it’s my responsibility to work out which products and trends are worth investing time and money in, and sharing that knowledge with you – the Stylist reader.

So, when I got an email inviting me to visit Resilience Zone, London’s first-ever ‘mind gym’, it’s safe to say I jumped at the opportunity.

As someone who writes a lot about mental health and wellbeing, I not only wanted to see what on earth a mind gym actually is (honestly, I was perplexed) but also whether the classes and therapies on offer would make a noticeable difference to how I felt when I went in.